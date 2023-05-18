Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.88.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $55.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.66.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

See Also

