Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Director Sells $90,445.95 in Stock

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $90,445.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $103,802.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Corporate Office Properties Trust Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of OFC stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.91. The stock had a trading volume of 171,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,809. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.40.
Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on OFC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Corporate Office Properties Trust
Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.
