Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Director Sells $90,445.95 in Stock

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $90,445.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $103,802.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of OFC stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.91. The stock had a trading volume of 171,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,809. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.40.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 319.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 925.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 964.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OFC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.