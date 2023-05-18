Cormark Raises K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target to C$42.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Cormark from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s FY2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

KBL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut K-Bro Linen from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$47.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

K-Bro Linen Price Performance

Shares of KBL stock traded up C$0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$31.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,681. K-Bro Linen has a twelve month low of C$26.53 and a twelve month high of C$33.50. The stock has a market cap of C$337.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$29.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.98.

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

K-Bro Linen ( TSE:KBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.24). K-Bro Linen had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of C$70.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$69.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen will post 1.1157181 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

