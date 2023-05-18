Cormark Comments on IAMGOLD Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$281.32 million for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.65 to C$4.35 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at C$3.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.31, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.35. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of C$1.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.53.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

