Cormark Comments on Centerra Gold Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CG. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.55.

TSE:CG opened at C$7.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.12. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.18 and a 52 week high of C$11.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.04. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of C$282.82 million for the quarter.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 29th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.00%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

