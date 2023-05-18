CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CoreCard from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Get CoreCard alerts:

CoreCard Stock Up 2.6 %

CoreCard stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.56. 60,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. The firm has a market cap of $217.26 million, a P/E ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average of $29.41. CoreCard has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $35.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CoreCard ( NYSE:CCRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. CoreCard had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $15.83 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CoreCard during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in CoreCard by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in CoreCard by 1,778.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in CoreCard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreCard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoreCard Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through CoreCard Software, Inc and affiliate companies, which are involved in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.