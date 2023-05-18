Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $82.00 on Thursday. Copart has a 52-week low of $51.10 and a 52-week high of $82.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Copart will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

