Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,077,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,764. Copart has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $82.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Copart

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Copart by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Copart by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

