Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Trading Up 2.2%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.34 and last traded at $7.34. Approximately 134,460 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 92,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.15.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 1.56%. Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.
Continental AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The Automotive segment comprises technologies for passive safety, brake, chassis, as well as motion and motion control systems.
