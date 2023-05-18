Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Trading Up 2.2%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.34 and last traded at $7.34. Approximately 134,460 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 92,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

Continental Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:CTTAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 1.56%. Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The Automotive segment comprises technologies for passive safety, brake, chassis, as well as motion and motion control systems.

