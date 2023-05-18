Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, Diamond Equity Forecasts

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Diamond Equity dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Context Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, May 15th. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for Context Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for Context Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut Context Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.
Context Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTX. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 109.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29,154 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 79.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 14,607 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.88% of the company’s stock.
Context Therapeutics Company Profile
Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Context Therapeutics (CNTX)
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
- Berry Global, The Backbone Of Consumer Packaging You Should Own
- Copart Auctions, A Little Outlet For America’s Car Problems
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Hits Record High on Strong Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Context Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Context Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.