Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, Diamond Equity Forecasts

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Diamond Equity dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Context Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, May 15th. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for Context Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for Context Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut Context Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Shares of CNTX opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81. Context Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $2.52.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTX. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 109.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29,154 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 79.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 14,607 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.88% of the company’s stock.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

