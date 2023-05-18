Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Lowered to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

CWCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

Shares of CWCO stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $18.87. 82,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,093. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70. Consolidated Water has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $20.58.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 2,719.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

