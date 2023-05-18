ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNOB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens cut their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of CNOB opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.84. The stock has a market cap of $557.92 million, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.11. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.13). ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $69.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $209,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 254,084 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,059.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $209,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 254,084 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,059.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $984,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 319,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,673,235.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,531 shares of company stock valued at $217,963. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 338.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of modern financial services. The firm offers commercial, commercial real estate, commercial construction, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

