Conflux Achieves Market Cap of $871.24 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001112 BTC on popular exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $871.24 million and $144.32 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Conflux has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,214.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.97 or 0.00337961 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013186 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.94 or 0.00558305 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00067883 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.74 or 0.00428950 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003661 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,879,754,257 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,879,644,644.8714952 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.29778066 USD and is down -4.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $165,679,499.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.