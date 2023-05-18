Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG – Get Rating) rose 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 3,371 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 455% from the average daily volume of 607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.
Concierge Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55.
Concierge Technologies Company Profile
Concierge Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of financial services, food manufacturing, security systems, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: U.SA Investment Fund Management, U.SA Beauty Products, New Zealand Food Industry, and Canada Security Alarm Systems.
