Commerce Bank Sells 54,040 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 825,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,040 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Commerce Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $125,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.96. The company had a trading volume of 885,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,021. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.65. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $162.12. The stock has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

