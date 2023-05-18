Commerce Bank Sells 10,928 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,928 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $35,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 31,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 31,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. True Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

DUK traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.81. 1,079,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,916,511. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.69. The firm has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

