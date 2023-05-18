Commerce Bank Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,242,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,318 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $52,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.93. 5,086,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,366,155. The company has a market cap of $111.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day moving average is $44.06.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.