Commerce Bank Purchases 12,421 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Commerce Bank grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,421 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $59,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $449.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.14.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $367.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,176. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

