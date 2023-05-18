Commerce Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 631,143 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.1% of Commerce Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $131,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,236,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,801,337,000 after purchasing an additional 912,545 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Visa by 7.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,695 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Visa by 3.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,157,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,337,444,000 after purchasing an additional 383,335 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,004,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,218,771,000 after purchasing an additional 126,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 5.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,721,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,371,746,000 after purchasing an additional 417,201 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Down 0.2 %

V traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $232.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,767,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997,956. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.84 and its 200 day moving average is $219.66. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The stock has a market cap of $435.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.