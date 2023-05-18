Commerce Bank Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,123 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $42,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $436.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $414.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $373.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $283.11 and a 52 week high of $445.54.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Societe Generale cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total transaction of $9,141,429.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,668,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,015,612,974.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,109,251 shares of company stock valued at $411,295,505 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.