Commerce Bank Has $96.58 Million Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,620 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Commerce Bank owned approximately 1.14% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $96,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. True Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,110,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 13,605.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 402,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,902,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.21. 690,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,705. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.21. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $138.74.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

