Commerce Bank Has $47.47 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,815 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $47,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,330,785.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,330,785.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart Trading Up 1.2 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.13.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,591,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,124,880. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.59. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $154.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $408.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

