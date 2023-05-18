Commerce Bank Has $47.47 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,815 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $47,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Walmart
In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,330,785.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,330,785.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Walmart Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,591,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,124,880. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.59. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $154.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $408.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Walmart Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.
Walmart Profile
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Walmart (WMT)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.