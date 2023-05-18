Commerce Bank Has $40.77 Million Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Commerce Bank lessened its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,059,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,489 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.64% of nVent Electric worth $40,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 216.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 877,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,759,000 after buying an additional 600,250 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,665,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,064,000 after acquiring an additional 535,754 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 243.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,524,000 after acquiring an additional 488,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,885,000 after buying an additional 454,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,079,000 after buying an additional 302,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on nVent Electric from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

nVent Electric Stock Up 1.2 %

NVT stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.81. The company had a trading volume of 232,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $46.66.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.