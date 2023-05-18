Commerce Bank Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 234,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $90,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.0% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 525,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,417,000 after buying an additional 192,750 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVV traded up $1.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $418.65. 1,850,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,063,506. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.92. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $434.03. The stock has a market cap of $311.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

