Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.44.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of COLB opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.67. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $35.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $429.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.99 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 16.18%. Columbia Banking System’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2,330.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2,730.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

