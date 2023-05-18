Coloplast A/S Plans Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:CLPBY)

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Coloplast A/S Stock Down 0.4 %

CLPBY opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Coloplast A/S has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $14.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLPBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Coloplast A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coloplast A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Coloplast A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coloplast A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $900.00.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

