Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CIGI) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.203 per share on Friday, July 14th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of C$1.89 and a 52-week high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.78 by C($0.80). The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.29 billion.

Insider Activity at Colliers International Group

About Colliers International Group

In related news, Director Peter F. Cohen sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.00, for a total transaction of C$79,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Rebecca Finley sold 2,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.12, for a total transaction of C$327,854.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$78,060.55.

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

