Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.90 Million (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market cap of $1.21 billion and approximately $15.90 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $1,889.47 or 0.06905738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

