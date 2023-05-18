Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CHRS. Mizuho upped their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group upgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Coherus BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.47. Coherus BioSciences has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $14.11.

Institutional Trading of Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $45.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.