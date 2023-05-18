Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) dropped 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 1,395,907 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 5,285,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average of $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Insider Activity

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.82 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, Director Randy Gress purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 205,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,274.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coeur Mining

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 17.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 130,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. It operates through the following segments: Palmarejo. Rochester, Kensington, and Wharf. The Palmarejo segment includes a gold-silver complex. The Rochester segment operates an open pit heap leach silver-gold mine located in northwestern Nevada.

