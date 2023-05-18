CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.23% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CNX. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.
CNX Resources Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.27. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $24.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNX Resources
About CNX Resources
CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CNX Resources (CNX)
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
- Berry Global, The Backbone Of Consumer Packaging You Should Own
- Copart Auctions, A Little Outlet For America’s Car Problems
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Hits Record High on Strong Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.