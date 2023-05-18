CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNXGet Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CNX. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.27. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $24.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 65.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 52,294 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,942,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,962,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,004,000 after acquiring an additional 61,682 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 522,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,794,000 after buying an additional 41,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in CNX Resources by 103.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 161,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 81,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

