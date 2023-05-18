CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.43.

NYSE:CNHI traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $13.89. 5,748,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,706,264. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3861 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,419.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

