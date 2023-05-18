CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $182.51 on Thursday. CME Group has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $212.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.24. The company has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in CME Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

