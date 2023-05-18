Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) shot up 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.08 and last traded at $57.02. 2,183,101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 5,468,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.04.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. Analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $181,830.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $181,830.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $634,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,343 shares in the company, valued at $11,274,299.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,239 shares of company stock valued at $17,043,321 in the last three months. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,036.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.