Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lessened its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 27.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 11,524 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 5.4% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 461.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 52,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cloudflare by 33.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 143,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 36,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $3,198,567.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,209 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $983,261.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,600.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $3,198,567.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,239 shares of company stock worth $17,043,321. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NET traded up $2.50 on Thursday, hitting $56.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,647,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,464,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.40.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.04.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

