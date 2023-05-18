Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Sells $150,000.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 157,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,872,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, April 3rd, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $181,830.00.

Cloudflare stock opened at $54.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.40.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.96 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 1,036.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.04.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

