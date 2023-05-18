Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Sells $150,000.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 157,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,872,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 3rd, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $181,830.00.
Cloudflare Trading Up 5.8 %
Cloudflare stock opened at $54.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 1,036.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.04.
About Cloudflare
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
