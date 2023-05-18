Clement Munroe Best III Sells 1,500 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Stock

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $92,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,591,054.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Clement Munroe Best III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 12th, Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $91,500.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Shares of BECN opened at $63.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.57. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.71 and a 52 week high of $68.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 5.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stephens cut their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Zelman & Associates cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,089,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,321 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 106.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 110,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 56,747 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 60.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 40,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,446,000 after acquiring an additional 45,623 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

