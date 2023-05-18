Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. 500.com reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.00.
Clearside Biomedical Stock Down 2.4 %
CLSD stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,999. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22.
Clearside Biomedical Company Profile
Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.
