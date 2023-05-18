Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. 500.com reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.00.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Clearside Biomedical Stock Down 2.4 %

CLSD stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,999. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22.

Institutional Trading of Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 166.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,780 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 125.6% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,366 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 435,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.