Clarke (TSE:CKI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.56

Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.56 and traded as low as C$12.11. Clarke shares last traded at C$12.11, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$175.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Clarke (TSE:CKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clarke had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of C$19.60 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan acquired 46,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$557,915.00. Company insiders own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Clarke Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.

