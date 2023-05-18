CL King Initiates Coverage on Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO)

Research analysts at CL King began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

LECO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.05. 51,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,340. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.33. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $176.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $589,190.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,546. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $1,371,292.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $589,190.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

