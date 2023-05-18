Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of CIVB opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $246.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.77. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $24.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Gerald B. Wurm bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,836.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Gerald B. Wurm purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.80 per share, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,999.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gerald B. Wurm purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,836.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $132,861. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIVB. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 37.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 66,761 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 48.8% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 145,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 47,745 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 576,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 46,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It offers financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.