Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.
Civista Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of CIVB opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $246.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.77. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $24.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIVB. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 37.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 66,761 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 48.8% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 145,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 47,745 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 576,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 46,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.
Civista Bancshares Company Profile
Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It offers financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.
