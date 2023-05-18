City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.37

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and traded as low as $5.12. City Developments shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 3,086 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

City Developments Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.73.

City Developments Cuts Dividend

City Developments Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.0452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.49%.

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.

