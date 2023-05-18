Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) CEO Buys $102,300.00 in Stock

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) CEO Gerald Shields acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $102,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,791.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Citizens Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of CIA opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63. Citizens, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $4.52.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $66.96 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citizens from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,453,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 14,267 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens by 791.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 788,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 700,387 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 73,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Citizens by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 18,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.

