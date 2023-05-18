Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Trims Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D stock opened at $53.22 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.98. The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.71%.

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.55.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

