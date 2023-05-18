Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 864 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Stryker were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 82,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,214,000 after purchasing an additional 54,781 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 625,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $153,049,000 after purchasing an additional 16,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $283.98 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $306.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $107.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $285.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.68.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.86.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

