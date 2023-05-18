Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 3,573 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,654,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,345,000 after purchasing an additional 168,175 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after buying an additional 356,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,291,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,307,000 after acquiring an additional 43,016 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,753,000 after acquiring an additional 103,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,840,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,698,000 after purchasing an additional 70,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prudential Financial Stock Up 3.9 %

Several research firms have weighed in on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.83.

PRU opened at $81.08 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.80 and its 200 day moving average is $95.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 900.89, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Articles

