Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 204 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,225,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,656 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,748,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,001,000 after acquiring an additional 248,962 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,949,000 after acquiring an additional 635,732 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,622 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,276,000 after acquiring an additional 218,388 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE DD opened at $65.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.59 and its 200-day moving average is $70.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.