Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Reduces Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,501 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in DexCom by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,674 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of DexCom by 1.8% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 7.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $274,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,426,429.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $45,995.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,234,840.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $274,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,426,429.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,835 shares of company stock valued at $16,433,574. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DexCom Stock Down 0.0 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DXCM. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.81.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $118.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.42 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $126.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.48.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.