Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Lowers Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,064 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $104.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.95. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The company has a market capitalization of $116.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.15%.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.