Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $478,000 Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.42.

Shares of EW stock opened at $87.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.84. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $107.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $343,579.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,035.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $343,579.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,035.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,670 shares of company stock valued at $15,691,418. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

